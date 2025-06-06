Viatris Inc (NASDAQ:VTRS) Stock Has Fallen -32.05% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

In last trading session, Viatris Inc (NASDAQ:VTRS) saw 13.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.46 trading at -$0.13 or -1.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.93B. That closing price of VTRS’s stock is at a discount of -60.17% from its 52-week high price of $13.55 and is indicating a premium of 19.03% from its 52-week low price of $6.85.

For Viatris Inc (VTRS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.55. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Viatris Inc (NASDAQ:VTRS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.51%, in the last five days VTRS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/30/25 when the stock touched $8.46 price level, adding 4.41% to its value on the day. Viatris Inc’s shares saw a change of -32.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.19% in past 5-day. Viatris Inc (NASDAQ:VTRS) showed a performance of -0.24% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 14 to the stock, which implies a rise of 39.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 15. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -41.84% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -41.84% for stock’s current value.

Viatris Inc (NASDAQ:VTRS)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at VTRS for having 140.32 million shares of worth $1.49 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.7809 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 92.67 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.78 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $985.06 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Pacer Funds Trust-Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 37.7 shares of worth $318.93 million or 3.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 34.73 shares on Jan 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $293.83 million in the company or a holder of 2.96% of company’s stock.