Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Surges 6.86% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) saw 1.62 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $115.33 trading at $3.11 or 2.78% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $43.95B. That most recent trading price of VRT’s stock is at a discount of -35.13% from its 52-week high price of $155.84 and is indicating a premium of 53.52% from its 52-week low price of $53.60.

For Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.78%, in the last five days VRT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/06/25 when the stock touched $115.33 price level, adding 1.11% to its value on the day. Vertiv Holdings Co’s shares saw a change of 1.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.86% in past 5-day. Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) showed a performance of 20.74% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 115 to the stock, which implies a fall of -0.29% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 155. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 86.99% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 86.99% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 24.98% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 23.02%.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at VRT for having 34.13 million shares of worth $2.95 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.1082 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 33.65 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.9789 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.91 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 12.03 shares of worth $1.39 billion or 3.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.2 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $947.87 million in the company or a holder of 2.15% of company’s stock.