Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) Jumps 0.14 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In last trading session, Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) saw 12.08 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $43.30 trading at $0.06 or 0.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $182.56B. That closing price of VZ’s stock is at a discount of -9.35% from its 52-week high price of $47.35 and is indicating a premium of 13.21% from its 52-week low price of $37.58.

For Verizon Communications Inc (VZ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.35. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.14%, in the last five days VZ remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/02/25 when the stock touched $43.30 price level, adding 1.86% to its value on the day. Verizon Communications Inc’s shares saw a change of 8.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.07% in past 5-day. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) showed a performance of -1.93% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 45 to the stock, which implies a rise of 3.78% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 45 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 45. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -3.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.93% for stock’s current value.

Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -2.29% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 2.03% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at VZ for having 354.04 million shares of worth $14.6 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.3995 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 348.87 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.2769 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.39 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 119.74 shares of worth $5.18 billion or 2.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 116.97 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $5.06 billion in the company or a holder of 2.77% of company’s stock.