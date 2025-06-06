Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) Currently -151.56% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) saw 3.88 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.25 trading at $0.26 or 13.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $160.11M. That closing price of VTYX’s stock is at a discount of -151.56% from its 52-week high price of $5.66 and is indicating a premium of 65.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.78.

For Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.67. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 13.07%, in the last five days VTYX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $2.25 price level, adding 1.32% to its value on the day. Ventyx Biosciences Inc’s shares saw a change of 2.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved 24.31% in past 5-day. Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) showed a performance of 85.95% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 45 to the stock, which implies a rise of 95.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 60. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -166.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -166.67% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -87.13% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 4.21% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.46%.

DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) is the top institutional holder at VTYX for having 5.83 million shares of worth $13.47 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.2625 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, which was holding about 5.76 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.1616 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.3 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 1.78 shares of worth $4.0 million or 2.50% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.5 shares on Apr 30, 2025, making its stake of worth around $3.37 million in the company or a holder of 2.11% of company’s stock.