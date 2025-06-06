Venture Global Inc (NYSE:VG) Climbs 86.48% In 2025; Is It Attractive Enough At $14.11?

In last trading session, Venture Global Inc (NYSE:VG) saw 8.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.11 trading at -$0.8 or -5.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $34.14B. That closing price of VG’s stock is at a discount of -80.72% from its 52-week high price of $25.50 and is indicating a premium of 52.16% from its 52-week low price of $6.75.

Venture Global Inc (NYSE:VG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.37%, in the last five days VG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/04/25 when the stock touched $14.11 price level, adding 10.81% to its value on the day. Venture Global Inc’s shares saw a change of -41.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.07% in past 5-day. Venture Global Inc (NYSE:VG) showed a performance of 62.18% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 20. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 14.95% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 14.95% for stock’s current value.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Growth Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 6.78 shares of worth $95.6 million or 1.50% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.13 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $30.0 million in the company or a holder of 0.47% of company’s stock.