Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Surged 13.81% In A Week – But Can It Maintain Its Gains?

In recent trading session, Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) saw 2.06 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $53.69 trading at $2.31 or 4.49% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.11B. That most recent trading price of UPST’s stock is at a discount of -79.61% from its 52-week high price of $96.43 and is indicating a premium of 61.63% from its 52-week low price of $20.60.

For Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.62. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 4 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.49%, in the last five days UPST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/06/25 when the stock touched $53.69 price level, adding 2.84% to its value on the day. Upstart Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -12.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.81% in past 5-day. Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) showed a performance of 15.60% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 37.5 to the stock, which implies a fall of -43.17% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 85. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 77.65% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 77.65% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -195.32% during past 5 years.

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at UPST for having 7.3 million shares of worth $172.19 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.2538 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 5.66 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.405 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $133.62 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.56 shares of worth $138.04 million or 2.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.99 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $107.28 million in the company or a holder of 2.09% of company’s stock.