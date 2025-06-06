UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Jumped 2.10% In A Week. Can It Continue Rising?

In recent trading session, UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR) saw 0.69 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.28 trading at $0.06 or 0.73% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.41B. That most recent trading price of TIGR’s stock is at a discount of -74.88% from its 52-week high price of $14.48 and is indicating a premium of 59.42% from its 52-week low price of $3.36.

For UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.89. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0 in the current quarter.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.73%, in the last five days TIGR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $8.28 price level, adding 4.39% to its value on the day. UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of 28.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.10% in past 5-day. UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR) showed a performance of -9.71% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 5.6 to the stock, which implies a fall of -47.86% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 5.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 5.7. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 33.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 33.57% for stock’s current value.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 22.69% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 120.12M for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 102.5M in the next quarter. Company posted 87.44M and 101.05M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 42.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.54%.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at TIGR for having 1.98 million shares of worth $8.33 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 1.1477 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., which was holding about 1.5 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.87 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.32 million.

On the other hand, iShares, Inc.-iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.04 shares of worth $8.65 million or 0.58% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 126.83 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.05 million in the company or a holder of 0.07% of company’s stock.

