United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X) Projected To Grow By 18.81% Or More

In last trading session, United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X) saw 14.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $52.96 trading at -$0.79 or -1.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.99B. That closing price of X’s stock is at a discount of -2.02% from its 52-week high price of $54.03 and is indicating a premium of 49.17% from its 52-week low price of $26.92.

For United States Steel Corp (X), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.08. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.49 in the current quarter.

United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.47%, in the last five days X remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $52.96 price level, adding 2.36% to its value on the day. United States Steel Corp’s shares saw a change of 55.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.51% in past 5-day. United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X) showed a performance of 25.32% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 43 to the stock, which implies a fall of -23.16% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 43 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 43. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 18.81% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 18.81% for stock’s current value.

United States Steel Corp (X) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.91% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 3.91B for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 4.17B in the next quarter. Company posted 4.12B and 3.85B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -16.12% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.23%.

United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at X for having 23.41 million shares of worth $885.07 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.4114 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 20.44 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.0883 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $772.59 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 7.29 shares of worth $386.11 million or 3.22% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.04 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $319.91 million in the company or a holder of 2.67% of company’s stock.