United Parcel Service, Inc (NYSE:UPS) Up 4.41% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In recent trading session, United Parcel Service, Inc (NYSE:UPS) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $98.10 trading at $1.23 or 1.27% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $83.07B. That most recent trading price of UPS’s stock is at a discount of -51.02% from its 52-week high price of $148.15 and is indicating a premium of 7.7% from its 52-week low price of $90.55.

For United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.18. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

United Parcel Service, Inc (NYSE:UPS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.27%, in the last five days UPS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $98.10 price level, adding 0.7% to its value on the day. United Parcel Service, Inc’s shares saw a change of -22.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.57% in past 5-day. United Parcel Service, Inc (NYSE:UPS) showed a performance of 4.41% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 115 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.7% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 105 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 150. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -7.03% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -7.03% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.76% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -8.66% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.68%.

United Parcel Service, Inc (NYSE:UPS)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at UPS for having 63.95 million shares of worth $8.75 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 7.4706 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 55.37 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.4682 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.58 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 23.38 shares of worth $2.3 billion or 3.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 20.32 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $2.0 billion in the company or a holder of 2.77% of company’s stock.