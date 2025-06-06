uniQure N.V (NASDAQ:QURE) Up Almost 44.69% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In last trading session, uniQure N.V (NASDAQ:QURE) saw 1.8 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.61 trading at $1.65 or 11.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $909.38M. That closing price of QURE’s stock is at a discount of -15.47% from its 52-week high price of $19.18 and is indicating a premium of 77.54% from its 52-week low price of $3.73.

For uniQure N.V (QURE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.29. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

uniQure N.V (NASDAQ:QURE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.03%, in the last five days QURE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $16.61 price level, adding 1.19% to its value on the day. uniQure N.V’s shares saw a change of -5.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.48% in past 5-day. uniQure N.V (NASDAQ:QURE) showed a performance of 44.69% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 27 to the stock, which implies a rise of 38.48% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 24 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 30. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -44.49% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -44.49% for stock’s current value.

uniQure N.V (QURE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -9.66% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 29.11% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 37.74%.

uniQure N.V (NASDAQ:QURE)’s Major holders

VESTAL POINT CAPITAL, LP is the top institutional holder at QURE for having 4.75 million shares of worth $21.28 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.7692 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, which was holding about 2.65 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.4511 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.87 million.

On the other hand, abrdn Healthcare Investors and SPDR SERIES TRUST-SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 1.06 shares of worth $17.56 million or 1.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 987.12 shares on Apr 30, 2025, making its stake of worth around $16.4 million in the company or a holder of 1.80% of company’s stock.