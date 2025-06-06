Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UNCY) Shares Rebounded 74.03% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In last trading session, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UNCY) saw 3.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.77 trading at $0.0 or -0.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $92.79M. That closing price of UNCY’s stock is at a discount of -12.99% from its 52-week high price of $0.87 and is indicating a premium of 74.03% from its 52-week low price of $0.20.

For Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UNCY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.75%, in the last five days UNCY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/04/25 when the stock touched $0.77 price level, adding 9.6% to its value on the day. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -3.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 31.06% in past 5-day. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UNCY) showed a performance of 27.04% in past 30-days.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UNCY)’s Major holders

VIVO CAPITAL, LLC is the top institutional holder at UNCY for having 3.47 million shares of worth $1.74 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.9395 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is LOGOS GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LP, which was holding about 3.47 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.9389 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.74 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 765.0 shares of worth $0.59 million or 0.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 447.44 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $0.34 million in the company or a holder of 0.37% of company’s stock.

