U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Expected To Grow By Or More Than 5.83%.

In recent trading session, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) saw 1.4 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $44.60 trading at $0.92 or 2.09% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $69.48B. That most recent trading price of USB’s stock is at a discount of -21.03% from its 52-week high price of $53.98 and is indicating a premium of 21.12% from its 52-week low price of $35.18.

For U.S. Bancorp (USB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.04. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.09%, in the last five days USB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/06/25 when the stock touched $44.60 price level, adding 0.36% to its value on the day. U.S. Bancorp’s shares saw a change of -6.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.31% in past 5-day. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) showed a performance of 7.98% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 54 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.41% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 42 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 65. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 5.83% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 5.83% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -1.86% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 14.35% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.64%.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at USB for having 135.59 million shares of worth $5.38 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.6914 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 110.54 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.086 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.39 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 49.2 shares of worth $2.2 billion or 3.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 43.35 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.93 billion in the company or a holder of 2.78% of company’s stock.