Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (NASDAQ:DJT) Share Price Recovers 41.6% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In last trading session, Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (NASDAQ:DJT) saw 11.9 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.12 trading at -$1.76 or -8.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.44B. That closing price of DJT’s stock is at a discount of -171.77% from its 52-week high price of $54.68 and is indicating a premium of 41.6% from its 52-week low price of $11.75.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (NASDAQ:DJT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.04%, in the last five days DJT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/30/25 when the stock touched $20.12 price level, adding 10.22% to its value on the day. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp’s shares saw a change of -41.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.41% in past 5-day. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (NASDAQ:DJT) showed a performance of -15.46% in past 30-days.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (NASDAQ:DJT)’s Major holders

AUSTIN PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC is the top institutional holder at DJT for having 12.0 million shares of worth $39.0. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 7.1974 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, which was holding about 3.63 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.1796 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $119.01 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 3.11 shares of worth $62.58 million or 1.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.47 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $49.66 million in the company or a holder of 1.12% of company’s stock.

