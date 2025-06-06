Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) At $39.63: What To Do?

In last trading session, Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) saw 8.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.81. Company’s recent per share price level of $39.63 trading at $0.12 or 0.30% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $51.90B. That closing price of TFC’s stock is at a discount of -23.8% from its 52-week high price of $49.06 and is indicating a premium of 15.32% from its 52-week low price of $33.56.

For Truist Financial Corporation (TFC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.29. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.30%, in the last five days TFC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/04/25 when the stock touched $39.63 price level, adding 0.85% to its value on the day. Truist Financial Corporation’s shares saw a change of -8.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.08% in past 5-day. Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) showed a performance of 1.69% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 47.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 43 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 52. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -8.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -8.5% for stock’s current value.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at TFC for having 117.75 million shares of worth $4.57 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.7997 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 99.01 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.3991 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.85 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 41.19 shares of worth $1.63 billion or 3.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 36.56 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $1.45 billion in the company or a holder of 2.79% of company’s stock.