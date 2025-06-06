Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) Has Recovered 19.84 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -28.4% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In recent trading session, Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) saw 0.76 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $60.11 trading at -$1.87 or -3.01% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $39.27B. That most recent trading price of TCOM’s stock is at a discount of -28.4% from its 52-week high price of $77.18 and is indicating a premium of 36.4% from its 52-week low price of $38.23.

For Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.32. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 20 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 6.23 in the current quarter.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.01%, in the last five days TCOM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/03/25 when the stock touched $60.11 price level, adding 6.08% to its value on the day. Trip.com Group Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -12.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.05% in past 5-day. Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) showed a performance of -3.23% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 80 to the stock, which implies a rise of 24.86% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 84. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -24.77% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -24.77% for stock’s current value.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.85% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 14.65B for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 18.22B in the next quarter. Company posted 12.77B and 15.87B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -24.77% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -2.86% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.63%.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS is the top institutional holder at TCOM for having 49.9 million shares of worth $2.35 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 7.2511 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MORGAN STANLEY, which was holding about 23.78 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.4557 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.12 billion.

On the other hand, NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND and CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 14.78 shares of worth $884.72 million or 2.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.01 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $599.25 million in the company or a holder of 1.53% of company’s stock.