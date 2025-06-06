Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Has Recovered -23.63 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -99.03% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In last trading session, Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) saw 12.23 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $71.11 trading at -$4.94 or -6.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $34.95B. That closing price of TTD’s stock is at a discount of -99.03% from its 52-week high price of $141.53 and is indicating a premium of 39.59% from its 52-week low price of $42.96.

For Trade Desk Inc (TTD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.73. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 22 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.50%, in the last five days TTD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $71.11 price level, adding 8.33% to its value on the day. Trade Desk Inc’s shares saw a change of -39.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.03% in past 5-day. Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) showed a performance of 27.83% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 125 to the stock, which implies a rise of 43.11% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 140. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -5.47% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5.47% for stock’s current value.

Trade Desk Inc (TTD) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 28.15% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 7.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.05%.

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at TTD for having 42.29 million shares of worth $4.13 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.641 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, which was holding about 37.0 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.5601 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.61 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 14.31 shares of worth $1.02 billion or 3.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.39 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $668.06 million in the company or a holder of 2.10% of company’s stock.