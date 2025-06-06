Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) jumps 2.04% In 2025; How Attractive Is It At $51.45?

In last trading session, Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) saw 10.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $51.45 trading at $2.11 or 4.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $27.28B. That closing price of TSCO’s stock is at a discount of -19.59% from its 52-week high price of $61.53 and is indicating a premium of 8.94% from its 52-week low price of $46.85.

For Tractor Supply Co (TSCO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.31. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.28%, in the last five days TSCO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $51.45 price level, adding 1.11% to its value on the day. Tractor Supply Co’s shares saw a change of -3.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.06% in past 5-day. Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) showed a performance of 0.84% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 55 to the stock, which implies a rise of 6.45% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 54 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 60. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -4.96% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -4.96% for stock’s current value.

Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.98% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 2.04% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.07%.

Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at TSCO for having 12.91 million shares of worth $3.49 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 2.3967 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MORGAN STANLEY, which was holding about 1.99 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.8443 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $536.44 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 16.79 shares of worth $863.77 million or 3.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 14.84 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $763.5 million in the company or a holder of 2.80% of company’s stock.