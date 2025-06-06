Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) Shares Surges 1.37% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) saw 9.19 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $42.82 trading at $0.98 or 2.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $24.77B. That closing price of TOST’s stock is at a discount of -6.4% from its 52-week high price of $45.56 and is indicating a premium of 50.21% from its 52-week low price of $21.32.

For Toast Inc (TOST), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.06. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.22 in the current quarter.

Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.34%, in the last five days TOST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $42.82 price level, adding 3.43% to its value on the day. Toast Inc’s shares saw a change of 17.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.37% in past 5-day. Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) showed a performance of 21.65% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 41.5 to the stock, which implies a fall of -3.18% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 37 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 46. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 13.59% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 13.59% for stock’s current value.

Toast Inc (TOST) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 21.41% from the last financial year’s standing.

24 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 1.52B for the same. And 24 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 1.57B in the next quarter. Company posted 1.24B and 1.3B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 66.37% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 38.82%.

Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST)’s Major holders

CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS is the top institutional holder at TOST for having 38.2 million shares of worth $984.47 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 6.871 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 37.73 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.7857 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $972.26 million.

On the other hand, GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA and T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 23.7 shares of worth $1.01 billion or 4.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 15.55 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $665.72 million in the company or a holder of 3.12% of company’s stock.