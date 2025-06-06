TJX Companies, Inc (NYSE:TJX) Has Risen By -0.29 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In recent trading session, TJX Companies, Inc (NYSE:TJX) saw 0.75 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.90. Company’s recent per share price level of $128.27 trading at $0.9 or 0.71% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $143.11B. That most recent trading price of TJX’s stock is at a discount of -5.91% from its 52-week high price of $135.85 and is indicating a premium of 17.22% from its 52-week low price of $106.18.

For TJX Companies, Inc (TJX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.67. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

TJX Companies, Inc (NYSE:TJX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.71%, in the last five days TJX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/04/25 when the stock touched $128.27 price level, adding 0.62% to its value on the day. TJX Companies, Inc’s shares saw a change of 6.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.08% in past 5-day. TJX Companies, Inc (NYSE:TJX) showed a performance of -0.29% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 146 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.14% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 140 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 164. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -9.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -9.14% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.81% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 5.23% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.48%.

TJX Companies, Inc (NYSE:TJX)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at TJX for having 98.23 million shares of worth $10.81 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.6913 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 91.48 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.0942 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.07 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 35.51 shares of worth $4.55 billion or 3.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 31.24 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $4.01 billion in the company or a holder of 2.80% of company’s stock.