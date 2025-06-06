The 12-Month Price Target For Reddit Inc (NYSE:RDDT) Is Now 210.

In recent trading session, Reddit Inc (NYSE:RDDT) saw 1.89 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $116.24 trading at $4.0 or 3.56% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $21.45B. That most recent trading price of RDDT’s stock is at a discount of -98.22% from its 52-week high price of $230.41 and is indicating a premium of 57.73% from its 52-week low price of $49.13.

For Reddit Inc (RDDT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Reddit Inc (NYSE:RDDT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.56%, in the last five days RDDT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/04/25 when the stock touched $116.24 price level, adding 2.88% to its value on the day. Reddit Inc’s shares saw a change of -28.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.46% in past 5-day. Reddit Inc (NYSE:RDDT) showed a performance of 10.15% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 155 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.01% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 210. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 35.48% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 35.48% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -65.02% during past 5 years.

Reddit Inc (NYSE:RDDT)’s Major holders

FMR LLC is the top institutional holder at RDDT for having 3.02 million shares of worth $192.85 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 1.8362 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 2.44 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.4873 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $156.21 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.57 shares of worth $413.82 million or 2.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.82 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $326.95 million in the company or a holder of 2.18% of company’s stock.

