The 12-Month Price Target For OptimizeRx Corp (NASDAQ:OPRX) Is Now 15.

In last trading session, OptimizeRx Corp (NASDAQ:OPRX) saw 1.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.18 trading at $0.4 or 2.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $262.26M. That closing price of OPRX’s stock is at a premium of 1.2% from its 52-week high price of $14.01 and is indicating a premium of 73.34% from its 52-week low price of $3.78.

For OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.29. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

OptimizeRx Corp (NASDAQ:OPRX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.90%, in the last five days OPRX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $14.18 price level, adding 6.34% to its value on the day. OptimizeRx Corp’s shares saw a change of 191.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.68% in past 5-day. OptimizeRx Corp (NASDAQ:OPRX) showed a performance of 51.98% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 15 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.47% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 15. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -5.78% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5.78% for stock’s current value.

OptimizeRx Corp (NASDAQ:OPRX)’s Major holders

FIRST LIGHT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC is the top institutional holder at OPRX for having 1.83 million shares of worth $18.27 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.0548 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is DIVISADERO STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, which was holding about 1.32 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.2422 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.16 million.

On the other hand, ROYCE FUND-Royce Small-Cap Opportunity Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 523.71 shares of worth $7.43 million or 4.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 506.69 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $7.18 million in the company or a holder of 4.19% of company’s stock.