The 12-Month Price Target For Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNB) Is Now 24.

In last trading session, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNB) saw 15.88 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.01 trading at -$0.02 or -0.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.02B. That closing price of DNB’s stock is at a discount of -43.62% from its 52-week high price of $12.94 and is indicating a premium of 13.65% from its 52-week low price of $7.78.

For Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.67. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.24 in the current quarter.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.22%, in the last five days DNB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $9.01 price level, adding 0.44% to its value on the day. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -27.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.11% in past 5-day. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNB) showed a performance of 0.45% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 19.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 53.79% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 24. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -33.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -33.19% for stock’s current value.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 596.94M for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 630.64M in the next quarter. Company posted 576.2M and 609.1M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 47.07% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6.95% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.31%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNB)’s Major holders

CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC. is the top institutional holder at DNB for having 69.05 million shares of worth $639.39 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 15.9558 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, which was holding about 53.35 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.329 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $494.05 million.

On the other hand, ALLSPRING FUNDS TRUST-Allspring Special Mid Cap Value Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 14.84 shares of worth $133.67 million or 3.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.45 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $94.15 million in the company or a holder of 2.34% of company’s stock.