Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) Is Likely To Perform Well Over The Long Term. Gained Nearly 17.82% Last Month.

In recent trading session, Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) saw 1.01 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $194.16 trading at $3.67 or 1.93% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $176.39B. That most recent trading price of TXN’s stock is at a discount of -13.5% from its 52-week high price of $220.38 and is indicating a premium of 27.92% from its 52-week low price of $139.95.

For Texas Instruments Inc (TXN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.58. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.93%, in the last five days TXN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $194.16 price level, adding 0.07% to its value on the day. Texas Instruments Inc’s shares saw a change of 3.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.18% in past 5-day. Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) showed a performance of 17.82% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 170 to the stock, which implies a fall of -14.21% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 125 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 215. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 35.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 35.62% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -0.16% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6.33% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.61%.

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at TXN for having 91.91 million shares of worth $17.88 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.0775 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 78.75 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.6345 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.32 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 28.77 shares of worth $5.6 billion or 3.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 25.29 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $4.92 billion in the company or a holder of 2.78% of company’s stock.