Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) Climbs 47.98% In 2025; Are Investors Attracted By Its $17.49 Price?

In recent trading session, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) saw 0.96 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.50. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.49 trading at -$0.29 or -1.62% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $12.24B. That most recent trading price of TME’s stock is at a discount of -3.26% from its 52-week high price of $18.06 and is indicating a premium of 46.2% from its 52-week low price of $9.41.

For Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.41. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.62%, in the last five days TME remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/04/25 when the stock touched $17.49 price level, adding 2.45% to its value on the day. Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR’s shares saw a change of 54.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.88% in past 5-day. Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) showed a performance of 22.76% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 14 to the stock, which implies a fall of -24.93% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 24. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 48.54% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 48.54% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.19% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 47.98% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.72%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at TME for having 31.29 million shares of worth $439.57 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 2.0266 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is INVESCO LTD., which was holding about 26.56 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.7204 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $373.16 million.

On the other hand, Krane Shares Trust-KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and New World Fund Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 22.28 shares of worth $389.63 million or 2.60% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.98 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $226.97 million in the company or a holder of 1.51% of company’s stock.