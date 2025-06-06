Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) Climbs 47.98% In 2025; Are Investors Attracted By Its $17.49 Price?

In recent trading session, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) saw 0.96 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.50. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.49 trading at -$0.29 or -1.62% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $12.24B. That most recent trading price of TME’s stock is at a discount of -3.26% from its 52-week high price of $18.06 and is indicating a premium of 46.2% from its 52-week low price of $9.41.

For Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.41. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.62%, in the last five days TME remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/04/25 when the stock touched $17.49 price level, adding 2.45% to its value on the day. Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR’s shares saw a change of 54.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.88% in past 5-day. Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) showed a performance of 22.76% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 14 to the stock, which implies a fall of -24.93% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 24. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 48.54% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 48.54% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.19% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 47.98% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.72%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at TME for having 31.29 million shares of worth $439.57 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 2.0266 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is INVESCO LTD., which was holding about 26.56 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.7204 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $373.16 million.

On the other hand, Krane Shares Trust-KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and New World Fund Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 22.28 shares of worth $389.63 million or 2.60% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.98 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $226.97 million in the company or a holder of 1.51% of company’s stock.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.