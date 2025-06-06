Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Share Price Recovers 11.06% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In recent trading session, Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) saw 0.81 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.14 trading at $0.21 or 3.01% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.25B. That most recent trading price of TDOC’s stock is at a discount of -113.03% from its 52-week high price of $15.21 and is indicating a premium of 11.06% from its 52-week low price of $6.35.

For Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.54. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.3 in the current quarter.

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.01%, in the last five days TDOC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/04/25 when the stock touched $7.14 price level, adding 1.65% to its value on the day. Teladoc Health Inc’s shares saw a change of -21.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.16% in past 5-day. Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) showed a performance of 4.07% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 36 to the stock, which implies a rise of 80.17% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 150. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -26.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -26.05% for stock’s current value.

Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -2.12% from the last financial year’s standing.

22 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 622.01M for the same. And 22 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 627.76M in the next quarter. Company posted 642.44M and 640.51M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -33.66% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 80.71% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 46.21%.

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at TDOC for having 21.61 million shares of worth $211.35 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 12.6952 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 17.22 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.1136 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $168.38 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 5.45 shares of worth $39.31 million or 3.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.29 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $30.94 million in the company or a holder of 2.45% of company’s stock.