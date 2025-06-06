Taseko Mines Ltd (AMEX:TGB) Adds 14.54% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In last trading session, Taseko Mines Ltd (AMEX:TGB) saw 14.87 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.60 trading at $0.13 or 5.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $821.29M. That closing price of TGB’s stock is at a discount of -3.46% from its 52-week high price of $2.69 and is indicating a premium of 35.77% from its 52-week low price of $1.67.

For Taseko Mines Ltd (TGB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Taseko Mines Ltd (AMEX:TGB) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.26%, in the last five days TGB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $2.60 price level, adding 1.52% to its value on the day. Taseko Mines Ltd’s shares saw a change of 34.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.54% in past 5-day. Taseko Mines Ltd (AMEX:TGB) showed a performance of 28.71% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 3.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 30.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 3.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 3.75. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -44.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -44.23% for stock’s current value.

Taseko Mines Ltd (TGB) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 27.43% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -6.54% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 61.59%.

Taseko Mines Ltd (AMEX:TGB)’s Major holders

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. is the top institutional holder at TGB for having 10.01 million shares of worth $24.62 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 3.6552 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC, which was holding about 7.51 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.7427 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.4 million.

On the other hand, GLOBAL X FUNDS-Global X Copper Miners ETF and iShares Trust-iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 8.32 shares of worth $21.62 million or 2.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.04 shares on Apr 30, 2025, making its stake of worth around $15.71 million in the company or a holder of 1.91% of company’s stock.