Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) Has Seen A Fall Of -36.25% This Year, Is It Still A Better Option Than Others?

In recent trading session, Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) saw 1.54 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $95.98 trading at $2.46 or 2.63% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $43.61B. That most recent trading price of TGT’s stock is at a discount of -74.41% from its 52-week high price of $167.40 and is indicating a premium of 8.99% from its 52-week low price of $87.35.

For Target Corp (TGT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.59. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 17 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.63%, in the last five days TGT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/06/25 when the stock touched $95.98 price level, adding 0.5% to its value on the day. Target Corp’s shares saw a change of -29.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.10% in past 5-day. Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) showed a performance of 0.51% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 133.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.1% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 94 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 195. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 2.06% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 2.06% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.84% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -16.05% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -1.46%.

Target Corp (NYSE:TGT)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at TGT for having 44.52 million shares of worth $6.59 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.6255 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is STATE STREET CORP, which was holding about 32.75 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.0814 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.85 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 14.47 shares of worth $1.39 billion or 3.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.73 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.22 billion in the company or a holder of 2.80% of company’s stock.