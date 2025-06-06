Sunopta, Inc (NASDAQ:STKL) Has Already Recovered 36.59%, But Another -41.29% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In last trading session, Sunopta, Inc (NASDAQ:STKL) saw 3.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.74 trading at -$0.02 or -0.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $674.69M. That closing price of STKL’s stock is at a discount of -41.29% from its 52-week high price of $8.11 and is indicating a premium of 36.59% from its 52-week low price of $3.64.

For Sunopta, Inc (STKL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.03 in the current quarter.

Sunopta, Inc (NASDAQ:STKL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.35%, in the last five days STKL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/30/25 when the stock touched $5.74 price level, adding 9.32% to its value on the day. Sunopta, Inc’s shares saw a change of -25.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.27% in past 5-day. Sunopta, Inc (NASDAQ:STKL) showed a performance of 20.84% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 42.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 13. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -74.22% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -74.22% for stock’s current value.

Sunopta, Inc (STKL) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.29% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 185.35M for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 194.37M in the next quarter. Company posted 171M and 176.22M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -8.99% during past 5 years.

Sunopta, Inc (NASDAQ:STKL)’s Major holders

OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP is the top institutional holder at STKL for having 20.73 million shares of worth $111.93 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 17.7693 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 7.6 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.52 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $41.07 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF and THORNBURG INVESTMENT TRUST-Thornburg Small/Mid Cap Core Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 2.37 shares of worth $13.62 million or 2.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.87 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $10.71 million in the company or a holder of 1.59% of company’s stock.