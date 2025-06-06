Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Ripped 27.34% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In last trading session, Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) saw 11.78 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $368.79 trading at -$9.31 or -2.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $100.83B. That closing price of MSTR’s stock is at a discount of -47.24% from its 52-week high price of $543.00 and is indicating a premium of 72.23% from its 52-week low price of $102.40.

For Strategy (MSTR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.47. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.03 in the current quarter.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.46%, in the last five days MSTR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/03/25 when the stock touched $368.79 price level, adding 5.68% to its value on the day. Strategy’s shares saw a change of 27.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.50% in past 5-day. Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) showed a performance of -4.36% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 220 to the stock, which implies a fall of -67.63% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 220 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 220. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 40.35% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 40.35% for stock’s current value.

Strategy (MSTR) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -0.35% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 112.68M for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 115.63M in the next quarter. Company posted 111.44M and 116.07M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -169.22% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 55.33%.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s Major holders

CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS is the top institutional holder at MSTR for having 1.73 million shares of worth $2.38 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.6609 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 1.55 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.679 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.14 billion.

On the other hand, GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 9.79 shares of worth $3.61 billion or 3.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.6 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $2.8 billion in the company or a holder of 3.00% of company’s stock.