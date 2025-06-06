Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) 6.38% Up Over The Last Seven Days. Can The Stock Hit Well Above $0.28?

In last trading session, Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) saw 1.86 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.00. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.67 trading at -$0.08 or -1.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $601.49M. That closing price of SFIX’s stock is at a discount of -49.68% from its 52-week high price of $6.99 and is indicating a premium of 52.68% from its 52-week low price of $2.21.

For Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.33. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.68%, in the last five days SFIX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/04/25 when the stock touched $4.67 price level, adding 6.04% to its value on the day. Stitch Fix Inc’s shares saw a change of 8.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.38% in past 5-day. Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) showed a performance of 42.38% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 6.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 5. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -7.07% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -7.07% for stock’s current value.

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s Major holders

WORKING CAPITAL ADVISORS (UK) LTD. is the top institutional holder at SFIX for having 11.98 million shares of worth $49.72 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.6896 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 10.32 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.3451 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $42.82 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 3.05 shares of worth $14.23 million or 18.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.54 shares on Apr 30, 2025, making its stake of worth around $11.88 million in the company or a holder of 15.65% of company’s stock.