Stellantis N.V (NYSE:STLA)’s 12-Month Price Target Is Now Set At 38.

In last trading session, Stellantis N.V (NYSE:STLA) saw 14.08 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.68 trading at -$0.23 or -2.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $27.73B. That closing price of STLA’s stock is at a discount of -129.55% from its 52-week high price of $22.22 and is indicating a premium of 13.33% from its 52-week low price of $8.39.

For Stellantis N.V (STLA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.61. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Stellantis N.V (NYSE:STLA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.32%, in the last five days STLA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/30/25 when the stock touched $9.68 price level, adding 5.56% to its value on the day. Stellantis N.V’s shares saw a change of -25.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.11% in past 5-day. Stellantis N.V (NYSE:STLA) showed a performance of 3.20% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 16.81 to the stock, which implies a rise of 42.42% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 12.1 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 38. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -25.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -25.0% for stock’s current value.

Stellantis N.V (STLA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -0.34% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -26.86% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.03%.

Stellantis N.V (NYSE:STLA)’s Major holders

BPIFRANCE SA is the top institutional holder at STLA for having 192.7 million shares of worth $3.81 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 6.5509 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is AMUNDI, which was holding about 95.99 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.2631 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.91 billion.

On the other hand, EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND and Dodge & Cox Funds-Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 57.5 shares of worth $556.6 million or 1.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 30.0 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $290.4 million in the company or a holder of 0.95% of company’s stock.