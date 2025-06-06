Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB), Stock Drops -59.92% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In last trading session, Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) saw 1.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.50. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.99 trading at -$0.09 or -7.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $377.51M. That closing price of LAB’s stock is at a discount of -162.63% from its 52-week high price of $2.60 and is indicating a premium of 7.07% from its 52-week low price of $0.92.

For Standard BioTools Inc (LAB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.67. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.04 in the current quarter.

Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.97%, in the last five days LAB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/04/25 when the stock touched $0.99 price level, adding 10.0% to its value on the day. Standard BioTools Inc’s shares saw a change of -43.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.24% in past 5-day. Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) showed a performance of -6.24% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 3.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 69.54% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 3.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 3.25. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -228.28% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -228.28% for stock’s current value.

Standard BioTools Inc (LAB) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -3.04% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 39.83M for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 40.87M in the next quarter. Company posted 37.2M and 44.97M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.61% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 55.77% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 66.44%.

Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB)’s Major holders

CASDIN CAPITAL, LLC is the top institutional holder at LAB for having 63.96 million shares of worth $113.21 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 17.1782 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, which was holding about 58.65 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 15.7524 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $103.81 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 9.17 shares of worth $9.12 million or 2.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.2 shares on Apr 30, 2025, making its stake of worth around $7.15 million in the company or a holder of 1.89% of company’s stock.

