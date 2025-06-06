STAG Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Could Grow By 9.18% Or More

In recent trading session, STAG Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) saw 0.76 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $36.92 trading at $0.76 or 2.12% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.89B. That most recent trading price of STAG’s stock is at a discount of -12.62% from its 52-week high price of $41.58 and is indicating a premium of 22.51% from its 52-week low price of $28.61.

For STAG Industrial Inc (STAG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.25. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0 in the current quarter.

STAG Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.12%, in the last five days STAG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/06/25 when the stock touched $36.92 price level, adding 0.3% to its value on the day. STAG Industrial Inc’s shares saw a change of 9.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.78% in past 5-day. STAG Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) showed a performance of 10.45% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 45 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.96% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 45 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 45. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -21.89% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -21.89% for stock’s current value.

STAG Industrial Inc (STAG) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.54% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 206.37M for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 210.65M in the next quarter. Company posted 189.78M and 190.74M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 24.35% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 15.87% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.15%.

STAG Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at STAG for having 26.09 million shares of worth $940.85 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 14.339 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 22.54 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.3864 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $812.74 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD SPECIALIZED FUNDS-Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 7.03 shares of worth $258.56 million or 3.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.04 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $222.26 million in the company or a holder of 3.24% of company’s stock.