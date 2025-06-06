ST Microelectronics (NYSE:STM) Could Grow By 13.30% Or More

In last trading session, ST Microelectronics (NYSE:STM) saw 10.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.29 trading at -$0.12 or -0.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $25.06B. That closing price of STM’s stock is at a discount of -60.45% from its 52-week high price of $45.39 and is indicating a premium of 39.02% from its 52-week low price of $17.25.

For ST Microelectronics (STM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.28. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

ST Microelectronics (NYSE:STM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.42%, in the last five days STM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $28.29 price level, adding 2.38% to its value on the day. ST Microelectronics’s shares saw a change of 13.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.29% in past 5-day. ST Microelectronics (NYSE:STM) showed a performance of 25.45% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 28 to the stock, which implies a fall of -1.04% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 28 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 28. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 1.03% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 1.03% for stock’s current value.

ST Microelectronics (STM) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.51% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -58.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.73%.

ST Microelectronics (NYSE:STM)’s Major holders

VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP is the top institutional holder at STM for having 6.48 million shares of worth $254.39 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.7189 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 5.6 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.6212 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $219.81 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Semiconductor ETF and iShares Trust-iShares Semiconductor ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 7.33 shares of worth $207.49 million or 0.80% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.08 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $115.33 million in the company or a holder of 0.45% of company’s stock.