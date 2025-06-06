SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) Stock Jumped 82.76% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In recent trading session, SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) saw 1.12 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.72 trading at -$0.03 or -0.24% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.58B. That most recent trading price of SSRM’s stock is at a discount of -3.62% from its 52-week high price of $13.18 and is indicating a premium of 66.04% from its 52-week low price of $4.32.

For SSR Mining Inc (SSRM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.44. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.24 in the current quarter.

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.24%, in the last five days SSRM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/06/25 when the stock touched $12.72 price level, adding 4.58% to its value on the day. SSR Mining Inc’s shares saw a change of 82.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.52% in past 5-day. SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) showed a performance of 13.57% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 6.49 to the stock, which implies a fall of -95.99% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 6.49 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 6.49. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 48.98% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 48.98% for stock’s current value.

SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 43.84% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 352M for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 381.79M in the next quarter. Company posted 184.84M and 257.36M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 292.67% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 89.74%.

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM)’s Major holders

VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP is the top institutional holder at SSRM for having 18.73 million shares of worth $84.47 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.2659 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 10.93 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.4058 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $49.28 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 6.88 shares of worth $87.17 million or 3.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.89 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $74.66 million in the company or a holder of 2.91% of company’s stock.