Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Has Recovered 27.36% So Far, But Another 10.66% Gain Cannot Be Ruled Out

In last trading session, Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) saw 9.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $32.46 trading at $0.19 or 0.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $18.50B. That closing price of LUV’s stock is at a discount of -11.28% from its 52-week high price of $36.12 and is indicating a premium of 27.36% from its 52-week low price of $23.58.

For Southwest Airlines Co (LUV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.88. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.59%, in the last five days LUV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/30/25 when the stock touched $32.46 price level, adding 3.45% to its value on the day. Southwest Airlines Co’s shares saw a change of -3.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.71% in past 5-day. Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) showed a performance of 8.78% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 33.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 3.1% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 29 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 34. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 10.66% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 10.66% for stock’s current value.

Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -29.29% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 23.37% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 52.95%.

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at LUV for having 67.6 million shares of worth $1.93 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.286 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, which was holding about 57.92 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.6694 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.66 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD CHESTER FUNDS-Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 25.37 shares of worth $823.62 million or 4.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 18.7 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $606.97 million in the company or a holder of 3.28% of company’s stock.