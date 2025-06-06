Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) Jump 1.12%, More Rally Possible

In recent trading session, Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) saw 0.78 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $212.45 trading at $2.35 or 1.12% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $70.89B. That most recent trading price of SNOW’s stock is at a discount of -1.12% from its 52-week high price of $214.83 and is indicating a premium of 49.57% from its 52-week low price of $107.13.

For Snowflake Inc (SNOW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.58. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 39 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 29 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.12%, in the last five days SNOW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/04/25 when the stock touched $212.45 price level, adding 1.11% to its value on the day. Snowflake Inc’s shares saw a change of 37.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.30% in past 5-day. Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) showed a performance of 24.56% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 215 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1.19% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 183 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 245. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 13.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 13.86% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -25.13% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 22.56% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 38.81%.

Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at SNOW for having 22.5 million shares of worth $3.04 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 6.7339 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 16.78 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.0214 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.27 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 9.38 shares of worth $1.99 billion or 2.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.08 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.08 billion in the company or a holder of 1.52% of company’s stock.