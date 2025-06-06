Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) Is Up 31.31% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In last trading session, Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) saw 29.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.50 trading at $0.47 or 7.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.60B. That closing price of SBSW’s stock is at a premium of 1.69% from its 52-week high price of $6.39 and is indicating a premium of 53.08% from its 52-week low price of $3.05.

For Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.14. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0 in the current quarter.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.79%, in the last five days SBSW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $6.50 price level, adding 3.7% to its value on the day. Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR’s shares saw a change of 96.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.84% in past 5-day. Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) showed a performance of 31.31% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 35.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 4.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 19.9. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 30.77% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 30.77% for stock’s current value.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.72% from the last financial year’s standing.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 154.62% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 64.74%.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW)’s Major holders

EXOR CAPITAL LLP is the top institutional holder at SBSW for having 22.8 million shares of worth $99.19 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.8056 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MORGAN STANLEY, which was holding about 9.64 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.3406 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $41.94 million.

On the other hand, AIM Sector Fd.s -Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fd. and GOEHRING & ROZENCWAJG INVESTMENT Fd.S-Goehring & Rozencwajg Resources are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 4.44 shares of worth $28.88 million or 0.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.8 shares on Feb 28, 2025, making its stake of worth around $11.69 million in the company or a holder of 0.25% of company’s stock.

