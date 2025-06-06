ServiceTitan Inc (NASDAQ:TTAN) -5.58% Down Over A Week, Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$5.86?

In recent trading session, ServiceTitan Inc (NASDAQ:TTAN) saw 1.27 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $104.49 trading at -$10.06 or -8.78% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $9.47B. That most recent trading price of TTAN’s stock is at a discount of -25.69% from its 52-week high price of $131.33 and is indicating a premium of 23.62% from its 52-week low price of $79.81.

ServiceTitan Inc (NASDAQ:TTAN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.78%, in the last five days TTAN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $104.49 price level, adding 10.49% to its value on the day. ServiceTitan Inc’s shares saw a change of 1.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.58% in past 5-day. ServiceTitan Inc (NASDAQ:TTAN) showed a performance of -9.87% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 104 to the stock, which implies a fall of -0.47% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 104 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 104. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 0.47% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 0.47% for stock’s current value.

ServiceTitan Inc (TTAN) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.77% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 229.52M for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 232.48M in the next quarter.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 74.72% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 44.95%.

On the other hand, AMCAP FUND and Franklin Custodian Funds-FRANKLIN DYNATECH FUND are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 453.32 shares of worth $48.04 million or 0.59% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 350.0 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $37.09 million in the company or a holder of 0.45% of company’s stock.