Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) Is Now 67.2% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In recent trading session, Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) saw 1.19 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $167.68 trading at -$2.72 or -1.60% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $91.64B. That most recent trading price of SE’s stock is at a discount of -2.96% from its 52-week high price of $172.65 and is indicating a premium of 67.2% from its 52-week low price of $55.00.

For Sea Ltd ADR (SE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.63. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 28 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 21 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.60%, in the last five days SE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $167.68 price level, adding 2.88% to its value on the day. Sea Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of 58.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.56% in past 5-day. Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) showed a performance of 17.65% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 163.5 to the stock, which implies a fall of -2.56% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 135 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 200. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 19.49% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 19.49% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 82.73% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 49.32%.

Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE)’s Major holders

BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO is the top institutional holder at SE for having 34.27 million shares of worth $2.45 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 5.9666 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR LLC, which was holding about 28.1 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.8927 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.01 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD WORLD FUND-Vanguard International Growth Fund and INVESTMENT MANAGERS SERIES TRUST-WCM Focused International Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 28, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 8.02 shares of worth $1.34 billion or 1.48% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.44 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.08 billion in the company or a holder of 1.18% of company’s stock.

