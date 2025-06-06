Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) Down Almost -1.49% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In last trading session, Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) saw 11.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $33.08 trading at -$0.16 or -0.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $44.99B. That closing price of SLB’s stock is at a discount of -53.99% from its 52-week high price of $50.94 and is indicating a premium of 5.96% from its 52-week low price of $31.11.

For Schlumberger Ltd (SLB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.42. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.48%, in the last five days SLB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/03/25 when the stock touched $33.08 price level, adding 3.75% to its value on the day. Schlumberger Ltd’s shares saw a change of -13.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.78% in past 5-day. Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) showed a performance of -1.49% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 48 to the stock, which implies a rise of 31.08% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 43 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 59. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -29.99% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -29.99% for stock’s current value.

Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at SLB for having 136.28 million shares of worth $6.43 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.5431 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 119.84 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.3925 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.65 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 42.89 shares of worth $1.42 billion or 3.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 38.92 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $1.29 billion in the company or a holder of 2.86% of company’s stock.