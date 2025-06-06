Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND) Adds 7.20% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In last trading session, Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND) saw 9.71 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.53 trading at $0.15 or 1.60% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.79B. That closing price of SAND’s stock is at a premium of 0.63% from its 52-week high price of $9.47 and is indicating a premium of 48.37% from its 52-week low price of $4.92.

For Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.45. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.60%, in the last five days SAND remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $9.53 price level, adding 1.55% to its value on the day. Sandstorm Gold Ltd’s shares saw a change of 70.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.20% in past 5-day. Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND) showed a performance of 7.56% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 9.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 2.26% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 9.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 9.75. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2.31% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2.31% for stock’s current value.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -12.26% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 274.69% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 76.01%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND)’s Major holders

ORION RESOURCE PARTNERS LP is the top institutional holder at SAND for having 47.97 million shares of worth $260.96 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 16.1068 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, which was holding about 26.63 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.9401 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $144.85 million.

On the other hand, SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 23.8 shares of worth $226.78 million or 8.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.07 shares on Apr 30, 2025, making its stake of worth around $95.98 million in the company or a holder of 3.44% of company’s stock.

