Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE:SBH) Has Made The 13.93% Recovery, Could Gain Another -68.84% Ahead

In last trading session, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE:SBH) saw 1.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.76 trading at -$0.35 or -3.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $883.84M. That closing price of SBH’s stock is at a discount of -68.84% from its 52-week high price of $14.79 and is indicating a premium of 13.93% from its 52-week low price of $7.54.

For Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE:SBH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.84%, in the last five days SBH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/04/25 when the stock touched $8.76 price level, adding 4.58% to its value on the day. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -16.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.02% in past 5-day. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE:SBH) showed a performance of 10.33% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 13 to the stock, which implies a rise of 32.62% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 11 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 13. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -25.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -25.57% for stock’s current value.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -8.67% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 2.88% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.69%.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE:SBH)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at SBH for having 16.29 million shares of worth $174.82 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 15.7888 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR LLC, which was holding about 15.01 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.5446 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $161.04 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 6.16 shares of worth $54.0 million or 6.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.23 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $28.3 million in the company or a holder of 3.20% of company’s stock.