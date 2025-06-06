Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) At $267.14: What To Do?

In last trading session, Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) saw 8.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $267.14 trading at $3.97 or 1.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $255.39B. That closing price of CRM’s stock is at a discount of -38.13% from its 52-week high price of $369.00 and is indicating a premium of 14.74% from its 52-week low price of $227.77.

For Salesforce Inc (CRM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.53. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 35 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 22 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 2.78 in the current quarter.

Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.51%, in the last five days CRM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/30/25 when the stock touched $267.14 price level, adding 0.96% to its value on the day. Salesforce Inc’s shares saw a change of -20.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.08% in past 5-day. Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) showed a performance of -2.28% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 350 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 210 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 405. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 21.39% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 21.39% for stock’s current value.

Salesforce Inc (CRM) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

41 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 10.14B for the same. And 40 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 10.29B in the next quarter. Company posted 9.32B and 9.44B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 112.11% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 10.85% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.42%.

Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at CRM for having 86.27 million shares of worth $22.18 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.9488 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 74.58 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.7362 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19.17 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 28.72 shares of worth $7.67 billion or 3.00% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 26.59 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $7.1 billion in the company or a holder of 2.78% of company’s stock.