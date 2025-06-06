Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM) Jumps 0.23%, But Further Rally Could Be Imminent

In last trading session, Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM) saw 1.92 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.87 trading at $0.02 or 0.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.85B. That closing price of RUM’s stock is at a discount of -96.17% from its 52-week high price of $17.40 and is indicating a premium of 44.53% from its 52-week low price of $4.92.

For Rumble Inc (RUM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.33. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.23%, in the last five days RUM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/30/25 when the stock touched $8.87 price level, adding 3.06% to its value on the day. Rumble Inc’s shares saw a change of -31.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.31% in past 5-day. Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM) showed a performance of 16.40% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 8 to the stock, which implies a fall of -10.87% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 8. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 9.81% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 9.81% for stock’s current value.

Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM)’s Major holders

AUSTIN PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC is the top institutional holder at RUM for having 34.0 million shares of worth $19.0. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 16.6592 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CANTOR FITZGERALD, L. P., which was holding about 9.33 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.5696 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $44.01 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 3.38 shares of worth $29.96 million or 1.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.49 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $22.08 million in the company or a holder of 1.16% of company’s stock.