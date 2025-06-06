Rubrik Inc (NYSE:RBRK), 72.12% Above Its High, Could Make A Strong Comeback.

In recent trading session, Rubrik Inc (NYSE:RBRK) saw 2.43 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $101.66 trading at $3.09 or 3.13% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $19.66B. That most recent trading price of RBRK’s stock is at a discount of -0.14% from its 52-week high price of $101.80 and is indicating a premium of 72.12% from its 52-week low price of $28.34.

For Rubrik Inc (RBRK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.43. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Rubrik Inc (NYSE:RBRK) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.13%, in the last five days RBRK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/06/25 when the stock touched $101.66 price level, adding 1.12% to its value on the day. Rubrik Inc’s shares saw a change of 55.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.62% in past 5-day. Rubrik Inc (NYSE:RBRK) showed a performance of 34.10% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 47 to the stock, which implies a fall of -116.3% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 38 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 50. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 62.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 62.62% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -57.67% during past 5 years.

Rubrik Inc (NYSE:RBRK)’s Major holders

NORGES BANK is the top institutional holder at RBRK for having 3.3 million shares of worth $101.19 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 1.8352 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BAIN CAPITAL VENTURE INVESTORS, LLC, which was holding about 2.76 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.5344 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $84.61 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.34 shares of worth $233.81 million or 1.90% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.85 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $184.38 million in the company or a holder of 1.50% of company’s stock.