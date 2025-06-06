RTX Corp (NYSE:RTX) Shares Are Up 1.83 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In recent trading session, RTX Corp (NYSE:RTX) saw 1.12 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $138.98 trading at -$0.09 or -0.06% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $185.67B. That most recent trading price of RTX’s stock is at a discount of -0.24% from its 52-week high price of $139.32 and is indicating a premium of 28.72% from its 52-week low price of $99.07.

For RTX Corp (RTX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 1.74. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

RTX Corp (NYSE:RTX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.06%, in the last five days RTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/06/25 when the stock touched $138.98 price level, adding 1.18% to its value on the day. RTX Corp’s shares saw a change of 20.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.83% in past 5-day. RTX Corp (NYSE:RTX) showed a performance of 9.00% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 140 to the stock, which implies a rise of 0.73% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 140 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 140. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -0.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.73% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -11.13% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 4.57% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.44%.

RTX Corp (NYSE:RTX)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at RTX for having 115.89 million shares of worth $11.63 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.7017 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is STATE STREET CORP, which was holding about 115.24 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.6529 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.57 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 42.09 shares of worth $5.86 billion or 3.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 37.02 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $5.15 billion in the company or a holder of 2.77% of company’s stock.