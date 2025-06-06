Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE:RKT) Is Up 11.01 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: What’s Next?

In last trading session, Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE:RKT) saw 23.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.80 trading at $0.33 or 2.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $25.60B. That closing price of RKT’s stock is at a discount of -58.05% from its 52-week high price of $20.23 and is indicating a premium of 25.63% from its 52-week low price of $9.52.

For Rocket Companies Inc (RKT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.75. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE:RKT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.65%, in the last five days RKT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $12.80 price level, adding 5.88% to its value on the day. Rocket Companies Inc’s shares saw a change of 20.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.07% in past 5-day. Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE:RKT) showed a performance of 11.01% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 16 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 16 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 16. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -25.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -25.0% for stock’s current value.

Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE:RKT)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at RKT for having 12.1 million shares of worth $165.73 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.6623 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR LLC, which was holding about 11.16 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.9925 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $152.91 million.

On the other hand, John Hancock Funds III-John Hancock Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fund and JPMorgan Trust II-JPMorgan Mid Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 8.91 shares of worth $113.99 million or 5.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.31 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $80.73 million in the company or a holder of 4.17% of company’s stock.