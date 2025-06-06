Rent the Runway Inc’s (NASDAQ:RENT) Forecasted Growth Is 55.75% Or More

In recent trading session, Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ:RENT) saw 1.31 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.04 trading at $2.3 or 34.12% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $36.36M. That most recent trading price of RENT’s stock is at a discount of -215.27% from its 52-week high price of $28.50 and is indicating a premium of 59.18% from its 52-week low price of $3.69.

For Rent the Runway Inc (RENT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ:RENT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 34.12%, in the last five days RENT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/06/25 when the stock touched $9.04 price level, adding 1.74% to its value on the day. Rent the Runway Inc’s shares saw a change of 6.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved 67.41% in past 5-day. Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ:RENT) showed a performance of 131.79% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 9 to the stock, which implies a fall of -0.44% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 26. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 55.75% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 55.75% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.02% during past 5 years.

Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ:RENT)’s Major holders

BAIN CAPITAL VENTURE INVESTORS, LLC is the top institutional holder at RENT for having 0.41 million shares of worth $7.18 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.9399 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is TECHNOLOGY CROSSOVER MANAGEMENT VIII, LTD., which was holding about 0.2 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.4161 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.47 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 64.66 shares of worth $0.61 million or 1.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 35.4 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $0.33 million in the company or a holder of 0.92% of company’s stock.

