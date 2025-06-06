Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) At $21.89: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) saw 1.89 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.98. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.89 trading at $0.57 or 2.67% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $19.68B. That most recent trading price of RF’s stock is at a discount of -27.73% from its 52-week high price of $27.96 and is indicating a premium of 19.05% from its 52-week low price of $17.72.

For Regions Financial Corp (RF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.27. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.67%, in the last five days RF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/06/25 when the stock touched $21.89 price level, adding 0.09% to its value on the day. Regions Financial Corp’s shares saw a change of -6.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.10% in past 5-day. Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) showed a performance of 5.34% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 26 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.81% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 18 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 29. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 17.77% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 17.77% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.13% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 5.88% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.36%.

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at RF for having 112.96 million shares of worth $2.26 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 12.3181 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 86.69 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.4535 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.74 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD FENWAY FUNDS-Vanguard Equity Income Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 28.66 shares of worth $626.56 million or 3.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 26.37 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $576.51 million in the company or a holder of 2.93% of company’s stock.